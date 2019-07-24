Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 221,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth $11,346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,531 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,013. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

