Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,866 shares of company stock worth $189,070. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 4,830,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

