Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,809. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.91. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

