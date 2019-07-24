Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 400 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 841,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,739,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 507,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 413,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 9,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.