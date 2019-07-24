Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider David M. Blackman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

