TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 657,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,553. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 124,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $8,536,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,981 shares of company stock worth $12,094,260 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.