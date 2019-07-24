Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,392.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

