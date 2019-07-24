Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,471 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,762% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,090,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of VNE opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.26). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

