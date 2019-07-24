Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 520 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. 389,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.