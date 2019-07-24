Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

AN traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. AutoNation’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.01.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

