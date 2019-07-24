Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.68. Torchmark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS.

Shares of TMK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. 456,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

Get Torchmark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,289,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,480 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.