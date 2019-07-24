TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,122. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

