Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 4,056 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

