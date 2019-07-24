Timothy N. Skidmore Acquires 3,400 Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) CFO Timothy N. Skidmore bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHSCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. CHS Inc Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

