Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $15.92 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises 3.5% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,965. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

