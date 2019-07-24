Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises 2.2% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 122,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 96,726 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 710,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 122.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $176,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CUBE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 80,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

