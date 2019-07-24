Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $3.09. Tile Shop shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 42,516 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTS. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

