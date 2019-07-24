Thomasville National Bank Sells 83 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,429,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Facebook’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.01.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $4,771,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,480 shares of company stock valued at $61,432,635. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

