Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 80.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.