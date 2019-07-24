Thomasville National Bank Invests $212,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

