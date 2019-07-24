Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 661,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

