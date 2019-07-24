Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) Trading Down 35.9%

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) was down 35.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 1,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

About Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGF)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

