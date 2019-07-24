Thingschain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $876.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $23,580.00 and $876.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00134596 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005910 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00052647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

