Theta Token Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Theta Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coineal, WazirX and Bithumb. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.12 or 0.05917132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinbit, Bithumb, Upbit, Coineal, Fatbtc, Gate.io, WazirX, Hotbit, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

