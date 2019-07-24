Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.16-12.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.16-12.26 EPS.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,530. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.49. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.23.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

