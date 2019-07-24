The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Hexcel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 762,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.