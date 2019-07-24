The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $52.00 Price Target at HSBC

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

