Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $9.06 on Wednesday, reaching $129.14. 13,528,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

