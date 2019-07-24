Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,115. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 624 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,999 shares of company stock worth $7,094,563 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

