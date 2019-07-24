TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

TESSCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.30.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

