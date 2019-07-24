Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $6.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. Tesla posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $25.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.12 billion to $28.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.18 billion to $37.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.97.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,716,630. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tesla by 89.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $264.88. 7,523,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.70.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.