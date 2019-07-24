Ternio Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last week, Ternio has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00289559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.01667859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

