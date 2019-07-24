Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.