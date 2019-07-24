Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $343.02

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $343.02 and last traded at $342.38, with a volume of 393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.95. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Karen Boylan sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.22, for a total transaction of $382,869.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,280.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.14, for a total transaction of $55,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,235.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,225,824 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.