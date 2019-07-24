Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Shares of TDY traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,855. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $283.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $3,009,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,184 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $539,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $13,381,790. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

