TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 11,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,790. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.85. TechTarget has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,240. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 306,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 345,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

