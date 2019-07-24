TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.71.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

