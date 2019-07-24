Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $925.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $3,160,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 187,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

