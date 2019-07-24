Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

