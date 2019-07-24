Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,983,000 after buying an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after buying an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,143,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $134,620,000 after buying an additional 618,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $99,566,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.