T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMUS opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

