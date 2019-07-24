SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,185 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.19% of SYSCO worth $69,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. 2,217,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

