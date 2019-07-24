Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,032,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,871 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,760. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

