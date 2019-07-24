Symantec (SYMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) recently:

7/16/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Symantec was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Symantec is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Symantec had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

7/3/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/17/2019 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

6/11/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/29/2019 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/28/2019 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe ZS, CBLK, and CrowdStrike are the greatest beneficiaries of this market shift.””

NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,166,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after buying an additional 2,686,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,281,000 after buying an additional 1,249,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Symantec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,183,000 after buying an additional 1,152,103 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Symantec by 6,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 507,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

