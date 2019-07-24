Swedbank Sells 1,004,859 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Swedbank cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004,859 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 1,051,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

