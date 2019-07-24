Swedbank Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $155,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $214.27. 74,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,710. The stock has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.17. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

