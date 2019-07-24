Swarm Trading Up 8.5% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,145,722 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

