SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.96. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.28.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

