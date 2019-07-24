Surevest Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest Inc. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $938,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 625,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.44. 2,739,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,560. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $996,531.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,977,838. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

