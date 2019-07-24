Surevest Inc. Purchases 1,725 Shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)

Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BMV STIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,750.00 and a 12 month high of $2,005.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.